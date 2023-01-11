A 'friend-raiser' for Ukraine: Napa Valley supporters plan an 'Old New Year' gathering

YOUNTVILLE — As Ukraine nears the first anniversary of its invasion by Russia, local supporters will gather on Saturday for an "Old New Year" gathering at the Yountville Community Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

Ukrainians celebrate the new year twice, according to the event organizers, who include volunteers from Napa Valley to Ukraine, The Hero Foundation, and the Bay Area Ukrainian community.

Tickets are $20 for an afternoon celebration that will include Napa Valley wines, traditional Ukrainian holiday foods, and a taste of Ukrainian culture and hospitality.

Among those attending with be the Ukrainian consul general Dmytro Kushneruk and his family.

"On Jan. 1 they say hello to the new year and on Jan. 14 they say goodbye to the old year with another party," said Debbie Alter-Starr, whose son Aaron was living in the capital of Kyiv when the Russian military invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. She and her husband Andy Starr subsequently founded Napa Valley to Ukraine with Aaron’s Ukrainian friend Victoria Stepanenko and her classmates. (Aaron Starr and his girlfriend are now living in Redwood City.)

“Vika and her Ukrainian college friends from Minerva University in San Francisco were at our house in Yountville the week the full-scale invasion started and we were all having a hard time reaching family (in Ukraine)," Alter-Starr said.

"We felt like we had to do something, so we gathered our friends and neighbors at Veterans Park in Yountville and started fundraising for Ukraine," she added. "We still feel a need to help, so we are hosting this event in Yountville and fundraising again online at napavalleytoukraine.org until we run out of wine to sell."

“The Napa Valley has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ukraine this year,'' said Alter-Starr. "We have the 300 bottles of wine to fundraise with because so much wine was donated to the April 3 benefit concert for Ukraine (at the Napa Valley Expo) led by the Kiwanis Club of Napa that it could not all be consumed in one day. The Kiwanis thoughtfully put this wine aside for future fundraising for Ukraine. We are grateful to our caring and generous community.”

The Thomas Keller Restaurant Group is lending its support to the Old New Year gathering by providing Regiis Ova salmon roe with French baguettes and Strauss butter served by the team from Keller's Regiis Ova Caviar and Champagne Lounge in Yountville, Alter-Starr said.

There will be also borscht to eat it there or take home other iconic foods like pyrizhky, Ukrainian finger foods, and holiday sweets for sale.

Additional event sponsors include Ranch Markets, the Yountville Sun, the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and Ukrainian artist Alona Stupak.

Stepanenko is planning the program for the event.

“No Ukrainian party is complete without singing,” she said. “There will be traditional folk Christmas songs and contemporary music – and the Ukrainians in the room may start to sing along and dance."

Ukrainian vendors will sell handmade accessories, jewelry, interior decorations and Ghost of Kyiv souvenirs.

There will be activities for children, for whom admission is free. Older students, Yountville residents, and Ukrainians who left their country in 2022 also will receive free admission.

“This fundraiser is especially a friend-raiser and a party to lift our spirits, so if someone really wants to be here and can’t afford the $20 ticket, we’ll find a solution," said Stepanenko.

"The first group we will fund – immediately – is a Ukrainian nonprofit, Volunteers from the Dacha, because they need $6,000 by Jan. 15 to complete the purchase of an ambulance," added Alter-Starr. "Otherwise the group will lose the vehicle they found in Poland, which is in perfect condition, and that Napa Valley to Ukraine paid the deposit on – and they will have to find another one. This ambulance is urgently needed to evacuate wounded from front lines in the Donetsk region.”

Alter-Starr said organizers expect to connect to Ukraine by Zoom video "when we have confirmed we hit the $6,000 mark to fund the ambulance."

Other beneficiaries include Mykhailo Puryshev’s volunteer teams who open warming centers in front line communities, and Tata Kepler, whose volunteer teams provide first aid in front line areasthe . Kepler is the recipient of a National Legends of Ukraine award from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“These groups exemplify how volunteers can make a critical difference which is what The Hero Foundation in Napa is all about,” said Michael Rupprecht, founder and president of the local group, which works on a variety of local causes and is Napa Valley to Ukraine’s nonprofit partner.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and also at the door. Located at 6516 Washington St., the Yountville Community Center is ADA-accessible with ample parking. Additional tax-deductible donations may be made online at napavalleytoukraine.org.

For more information, visit napavalleytoukraine.org or email info@napavalleytoukraine, or call 707-480-7436.