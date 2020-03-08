A Napa Valley celebration in Nicaragua

Heather and Josh Clark of Clark Vineyard Management were visitors to Nicaragua before they married and had children. Josh was on the first trip in 2000. Since then, he has been there nine times to work on the baseball field, basketball court, playground, and the first two phases of houses. Heather was one of the first managers of the Empalme scholarship program. This time, the Clarks brought their three kids — Josephine, Paxton, and Finely — who quickly made new friends.

Flavio and Jennifer Velez have also been involved with the foundation for many years. They said the progress that Jake and his volunteers have made over the past 20 years is truly astounding. They are “grateful to be a small part of making a difference where the simplest things mean so much.”

One of the most enthusiastic repeat visitors is James Reid. He is an Emmy-winning television producer of CBS TV’s “Evening Magazine” and “Eye on the Bay.” He also makes documentary films for non-profits and made an award-winning short film called “Field of Dreams” to tell the story of Jake’s involvement in Nicaragua. James was back to share the film one more time.

Other returning volunteers included Toni Weems, David Hoover, Steve and Sharon Ebersole, Pat Hartley, Kim Beller, Ginny Hicks, Harry Smith, Brock Pothoff.