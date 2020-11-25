A New Zealand Thanksgiving essay: Counting my blessings, even the mixed ones, from 7,000 miles away

When my husband and I traveled to New Zealand last January, for our yearly three-month visit to our home here, we could never have imagined we’d still be here eleven months later. But when COVID-19 hit, New Zealand acted early and hard against the pandemic and stamped it out, twice.

Each time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the minister of health provided clear science-based leadership, encouraging “Team New Zealand” that if we all worked together we could eliminate the virus. We did.

We are currently in “normal” again and have been for more than two months. Normal never felt so delicious. No lockdowns, no restrictions, no masks, no social distancing, plenty of gathering and hugging. We are sheltering here till the vaccine comes out next year.

We’re at the end of spring, heading into summer. These last few days of November feel strange — no crisp fall weather or cozy fires. And New Zealand doesn’t have a Thanksgiving holiday, the last Thursday in November. The irony is that here, where we could all gather together to feast, hug each other and count our blessings, there is no Thanksgiving and no family to gather.