A normal life: An update from in COVID-19-free New Zealand

For the last 10 years, after I married an American-turned- New Zealander, we would travel each winter to spend three fun summer months at our home in the Southern Hemisphere on New Zealand’s South Island.

Then we’d head home to California and spring, to our home in the Sierra foothills. I’d relish the lacy white blossoms on my apple trees, the bright yellow, red and pink tulip bulbs I planted the previous fall and the joy of feeling winter wake up into the fresh and exciting energy of spring.

But this year, at the end of March, just weeks before our scheduled flight back to California, COVID-19 stopped the world. New Zealand closed its borders, our flights home, through Fiji, were cancelled and a state of national emergency was declared as New Zealand entered a Level 4 lockdown, the highest level, for four weeks.

Jacinda Ardern, the 39-year old prime minister, spoke to the almost 5 million Kiwis that first day and then daily, together with the health minister, providing facts and specifics of what we were to do.

Stay home. Do not leave your property, even to exercise. For older people, order your groceries online and have them delivered. Similar, I believe, to the U.S. lockdown.