I was only 10 years old when I caught the disease. It’s not deadly, in fact, it slowly cures itself with no medication. A true medical mystery. I was in the fifth grade and attended a stupid and dull elementary school which will remain nameless.
At the time, appearance was not fundamental to my everyday routine. I had an uneven tan and an awkward developing figure. I was strange-looking. My outfits were picked out by the one and only fashionista, my mother. Which explains why I wore shirts with quotes such as “Unicorns Rock” or something even more cringy such as “YOLO”.
Being strange-looking did not affect me one bit. There could have been a piece of broccoli stuck between my front teeth and I still wouldn’t have given a damn. I was just a kid making the most out of fifth grade, but little did I know that there was about to be an outbreak of a disease called a “crush.”
It was around winter and the weather was lovely. I was in class having a staring competition with the clock. Then my mind drifted away. I pondered about what I was going to do after school. I couldn’t decide whether I wanted to build a majestic fort out of blankets and pillows or climb a tree and attempt to build a nest-like tree house. Abruptly, the bell went off and my thought bubble exploded. All the youngsters headed out for lunch. My friends and I had a secret meet-up place located near a thorn-infested bush with roses. This sacred place was where we would plan out how we were going to spend the next thirty minutes of our freedom. These moments were a crucial part to our friendship. Ultimately, we concluded that we wanted to gossip about boys.
The four of us stood in a circle as if we were about to perform a ritual. One by one we named a “cute” boy. When it was my turn, I confessed my love for Henry Addington, the skater boy who I had played tetherball with once. I described him to my friends as the loveable, funny, tall and slender prince. He had amber-colored eyes that had the look of a sad puppy. I was truly surprised at myself. This was the first time I ever wasted my time thinking about a boy, and the more I thought about it, my “love” became greater and stronger. At this moment, I had subconsciously caught the disease. Once we went back to class, I became nervous at the fact that Henry Addington and I would be in the same room. I would be breathing the same oxygen as him. Unbelievable! I no longer had any interest in having a staring competition with the clock. All I wanted to do is gaze at Henry Addington picking his nose. After two hours of intensive thinking, I courageously decided that I would confess my feelings to him after school.
The final bell rang and all the students ran out of class. As Henry Addington picked up his skateboard, I hesitantly approached him. “Cool skateboard,” I commented.
“Thanks, I bought it from Zumiez for a hundred bucks,” Henry bragged. Before I could say anything else, he turned his head to the left and spit at the blacktop. I sort of gagged, but I still wanted to hold his hand.
“I have to tell you a secret,” I whispered.
Uninterested, he responded with a basic “Okay.”
I quickly blurted out, “Henry Addington... I like you.”
What he said next made me want to hit my head against the picnic table. “I only date emo girls.” After he broke my heart into a million pieces, he hopped on his skateboard and rolled away. Tragic. With my head down, I ran to the park and hid inside the slide until my mom came looking for me.
At night, as I was about to fall asleep, it suddenly occurred to me. A genius idea, a brilliant solution to all my problems. If Henry Addington liked emo girls, then I would transform into one. The next morning I woke up extra early, right before my mom would enter my room to choose out my outfit for the day. I made sure of it. I drank extra water at night which would force me to relieve my extra full bladder. A damn genius.
Despite getting my heart broken the day before, I felt exhilarated. With my sweaty palms, I reached for some black jeans, a black hoodie, and a pair of black Vans. Once I got all dressed, I glimpsed at the full-length mirror and noticed that there was something missing. A tiny detail but very much needed. I snuck into my mom’s makeup bag and stole a black eyeliner. I hopped on to the counter and scooted until my face was two inches away from the mirror and slowly applied the black eyeliner to my eyelids. After I drew two black holes around my eyes, I walked over to the full-length mirror again and realized that I resembled a panda. It didn’t matter, all I wanted to do was impress Henry Addington with my new look.
Right before I got out of the car my mom asked me if there was a school thing she didn’t know about. I gave her a confused look and in a sophisticated manner declared, “Mom, I’m emo now. It’s not a phase, okay?” As I marched towards my classroom, multiple heads turned in my direction. I imagined myself looking like a stylish and edgy panda mixed with the fictional character Catwoman. I sat at the picnic table right outside my classroom waiting for the bell to ring. The excitement wore down, and the anxiety kicked in. As I sat on the picnic table, I traced my finger along the edges to distract myself. When I looked up, from the distance, I spotted a boy. Not just any boy, it was Henry Addington. I quickly stood up and acted “natural.” My first instinct was to lean against the classroom wall with my arms crossed. I became nauseous when I realized that he was heading in my direction. With no facial expression, he walked right past me.
“What the heck,” I mumbled.
Henry heard me and casually turned around only to say, “Sorry, I like hipster girls.” He walked away and left me standing there like an idiot.
You probably expected me to run off to the park and hide inside the slide again. Well, that did not happen. I didn’t even cry. Rather, I felt relieved. Sure, I began to put in more effort into the way I looked but it was no longer for Henry or any other boy. I was infected by the disease on a Thursday, and I was cured in about three days. I thought I was in love without knowing what it truly was. I was infatuated and delusional. I was a weird and awkward kid and I still am, the only difference is that I’m now seventeen years old and I don’t fall for anyone who doesn’t like me back.