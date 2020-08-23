A road rally in wine country raises the bar on experiences

Turning heads at every turn, the cars made ambitious pilgrimages through Napa Valley, Marin, Yolo and Lake counties, and as far north as the Sonoma Coast and Mendocino County. The soundtrack wasn’t music, but the roar of the engines, and in some cases, the wind in one’s hair, if the car was open top. Couples bantered over navigation (as they do) and some drivers, like Kaufman, smoked the occasional cigar along the way. The goal of each day: have fun and enjoy the ride, make it to lunch on time, try not to get lost and don’t break down.

But being that many of these cars are old and rarely driven, there were a number of breakdowns and subsequent tows. The beauty of that, Hagar pointed out, was that later, a handful of drivers would stay up until the wee hours of the morning working on it together. “There’s a camaraderie here that has no boundaries,” he said.

The car-collecting participants were pretty evenly split between a cohort from Colorado and Northern California locals, and most were longtime friends from the sport. As for the cars, in attendance was a 1957 Jaguar D-Type driven by KR Rombauer, a 1953 Porsche 356 Outlaw (the oldest of the bunch), race car driver David Donner’s 1973 Dino 246 GTS, a 2012 Lamborghini Aventador, Hagar’s tiny, impossibly low-to-the-ground 2013 Morgan 3-Wheeler, and Kaufman’s bumblebee yellow 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, to name a few.