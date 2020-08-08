A sojourn in the Sierras

For those who want to venture farther afield, Lake Tahoe is 25 miles to the north, Kirkwood for skiing in winter is not far to the east and to the south is the turnoff to Markleeville, a tiny, charming mountain village with several restaurants and a brewery that is soon to open.

For myself, I was happy just wander around the mountain there and listen to the aspens quaking.

These days, of course, integral to any travel story is how safe a destination feels. On this count, it was outstanding. The cabins were immaculate, the staff is masked, conscientious and courteous. Meals from Sorensen's Cafe were available on the new redwood deck or the staff will deliver orders to cabins.

The number of available cabins is limited now because of the coronavirus, but those guests who were there also reflected the respect of the staff. Everyone wore masks and kept a distance, but it was a friendly one. Families were there with children who were fishing in the little pond, climbing trees, and exploring the creek. They looked like happy kids from another more relaxed time.

And the dogs all seemed to love it.

All in all, it added up to one of those rare weekends where, when people ask "What did you do?" you can happily reply, "Not a whole lot, I just enjoyed life."