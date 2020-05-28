A tasting journey through the history of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's not how Stag's Leap Wine Cellars thought they’d be celebrating their 50th anniversary, but beginning on Thursday, June 4, winemaker Marcus Notaro will lead a tasting journey highlighting milestones in the winery’s history.

Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., for five weeks, Notaro will focus on a different theme, sharing the history of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and talking about the wines made and how they are aging today. Library wines available on the website.

Find it on @stagleapwinecellars on Instagram

-- Session #1 – Thursday, June 4: The 1976 Judgment of Paris & S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon

Notaro will share the story of the Judgment of Paris and what it meant for the winery, the Napa Valley and the World of wine. He will taste the 1978 S.L.V. as well as the 2013 S.L.V. Marcus will also talk about what it means to carry on the legacy of the winery.

Recommended wines are: 2013 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, 2009 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon

-- Session #2 – Thursday, June 11: The Story of CASK 23