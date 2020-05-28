A tasting journey through the history of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

It's not how Stag's Leap Wine Cellars thought they’d be celebrating their 50th anniversary, but beginning on Thursday, June 4, winemaker Marcus Notaro will lead a tasting journey highlighting milestones in the winery’s history.
Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m., for five weeks, Notaro will focus on a different theme, sharing the history of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and talking about the wines made and how they are aging today. Library wines available on the website.
Find it on @stagleapwinecellars on Instagram
-- Session #1 – Thursday, June 4: The 1976 Judgment of Paris & S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon
Notaro will share the story of the Judgment of Paris and what it meant for the winery, the Napa Valley and the World of wine. He will taste the 1978 S.L.V. as well as the 2013 S.L.V. Marcus will also talk about what it means to carry on the legacy of the winery.
Recommended wines are: 2013 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, 2009 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
-- Session #2 – Thursday, June 11: The Story of CASK 23
Notaro will share the story of CASK 23, which was first made in 1974. He will taste the 1987 CASK 23 along with the 2014 CASK 23. He will explain the evolution of this wine and his goal for making this wine each year.
Recommended wines are 2008 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2009 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2010 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
-- Session #3 – Thursday, June 18: The Story of FAY
Notaro will give the history of FAY Vineyard and FAY Cabernet, which was first made in 1990. He will talk about the differences between FAY and S.L.V. and about how FAY ages. He will taste four wines – all made from FAY vineyard with different expressions. Several of these wines are only available through our wine club or the winery. Wines to be tasted are: 2012 Chase Creek Cabernet, 2015 Heart of FAY, 2010 FAY Hillside, 2012 FAY Estate Cabernet.
Recommended wines are: 2010 FAY Hillside Cabernet Sauvignon; 2012 FAY Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2012 Chase Creek Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Heart of FAY Cabernet Sauvignon.
-- Session #4 – Thursday, June 25: The Art of Aging
Notaro will talk about what makes a wine age well, how to build a good wine cellar, when to open wines and how Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars wines age. He will taste wines from the 1990s, which are in a sweet spot right now.
Recommended wines are: 2008 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2009 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2010 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2012 FAY Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2017 ARTEMIS Cabernet Sauvignon – 1.5L Magnum
-- Session #5 – July 2: The release of the 2017 Estate Cabernet Sauvignons
The 2017 Estate Cabernet Sauvignons (FAY, S.L.V. and CASK 23) have just released. Notaro will talk about the vintage as well as the differences between these wines and how they compare to prior years. He will also provide an update on what’s happening in the vineyards now.
Recommended wines are: 2017 FAY Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2017 S.L.V. Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon; 2017 CASK 23 Estate-Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
