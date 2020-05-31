A virtual celebration for Napa Valley College transfer students

More than 90 people participated in Napa Valley College’s 13th annual Transfer Celebration on May 14.
The virtual event celebrated Napa Valley College students’ successful completion of their transfer path and acceptance to four-year institutions.
Dr. Ron Kraft, superintendent/president of Napa Valley College, a first-generation community college transfer student himself, welcomed the group and introduced Congressman Mike Thompson.
“Napa Valley College teed me up to be able to get a four-year degree,” said Thompson, who attended the college in the 1970s before transferring to California State University, Chico where he received his bachelor’s and master of public administration degrees.
“I couldn’t have done anything I have done had it not been for my experience at Napa Valley College, and the skills, tools and confidence I gained.”
Thompson acknowledged Napa Valley College’s faculty and the transfer students participating in the celebration. “I know you’re going to go on and do great things. You learned that if you set a goal, and you worked hard, you could make it happen,” he said.
He encouraged the students to take a moment to congratulate themselves, acknowledging the challenges of current social distancing protocols, and to thank all those who had helped make it possible.
Veteran Josh Davenport is heading to Stanford University, which has a 1.15 percent acceptance rate for transfer students.
“I picked NVC because, prior to moving here, I researched community colleges to see which offered the best path to a good four-year school. Everything I found pointed to NVC,” he said. “Want to go to Davis? NVC! Want to go to Berkeley? NVC! On top of that, the students raved about the professors and staff. They absolutely were not wrong.”
His academic path to Stanford started at Napa Valley College in 2018. He then attended the Stanford Veteran Accelerator Program in summer 2019. Davenport will be attending the Warrior Scholar Project at Stanford this July. “It was a combination of the stellar academics and the dynamic, supportive community of NVC, along with these veteran-tailored academic programs that ultimately allowed me to fulfill my goal of transferring to Stanford University,” he said.
The deadline for universities to accept transfer student admissions is June 1, so the number of students transferring is not yet final, but 185 students have applied to UC campuses. Last year, 195 Napa Valley College students transferred to CSUs, 128 students to UC schools and 52 to private colleges to continue their education.
