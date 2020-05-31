A virtual celebration for Napa Valley College transfer students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 90 people participated in Napa Valley College’s 13th annual Transfer Celebration on May 14.

The virtual event celebrated Napa Valley College students’ successful completion of their transfer path and acceptance to four-year institutions.

Dr. Ron Kraft, superintendent/president of Napa Valley College, a first-generation community college transfer student himself, welcomed the group and introduced Congressman Mike Thompson.

“Napa Valley College teed me up to be able to get a four-year degree,” said Thompson, who attended the college in the 1970s before transferring to California State University, Chico where he received his bachelor’s and master of public administration degrees.

“I couldn’t have done anything I have done had it not been for my experience at Napa Valley College, and the skills, tools and confidence I gained.”

Thompson acknowledged Napa Valley College’s faculty and the transfer students participating in the celebration. “I know you’re going to go on and do great things. You learned that if you set a goal, and you worked hard, you could make it happen,” he said.