Ag Health Benefits Alliance creates scholarship program

Ag Health Benefits Alliance (AHBA) has created a new scholarship program, AHBA Educational Foundation, LLC. Made possible by the support of board member Mike Wolf, the program will offer scholarship grant opportunities for AHBA member employers’ eligible employee plan participants, their spouses, and children or grandchildren.

The program’s aim is to enable the recipients to complete an undergraduate or graduate education in the field of their choice at the college or graduate school of their choice, or to attend various education programs for vocational or other training.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee and scholarships will be awarded annually. The initial 2020 grants will be three to five awards, in amounts varying from $3,000 to $5,000 each.

The 2020 Application Period runs from March 1 to March 31; grants for the fall semester will be awarded in May. Applications and more information are available on the website aghealthbenefits.org.

