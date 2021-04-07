Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A look at varietals and blends

Perhaps both sides are right under certain conditions, but both sides, in general, are also very wrong. It all depends on the wine, its heritage and what you want to pair with a meal.

The term “blend” usually connotes the mixing of two or more varietals. While I have no argument with that definition, it’s best to realize all wines are blends of some type and it’s up to the winemaker — through expertise, experience and vision — to craft the best expression from the individual lots available.

Even if a wine is 100 percent a single variety, it’s the winemaker’s decision which barrels representing different vineyards, vineyard blocks, barrel types, vinification regimens and even vintages will compose the final “blend.”

In order to label a wine as a varietal (Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel etc.), it must contain at least 75 percent of that variety. In certain parts of Oregon, that number increases to 90 percent, but 75 percent is the federal standard. The other 25 percent can be any mix of other varieties (usually compatible such as Merlot and Cabernet).

But does that mean if a wine contains 75 percent of a certain variety it must carry that varietal name on the label? Absolutely not. Which just adds another twist.