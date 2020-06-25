Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: A time to chill

There are gel-filled cooling jackets on the market that you can store in the freezer between uses, but they are far better for maintaining the chill (while traveling to a friend’s house or on a picnic) than initiating it. While an ice cube is OK with some folks, I do not recommend it because the melting ice can dilute the wine — especially if left in the glass to long. A last resort for sure!

An alternative to ice cubes as a quick chill for a glass of wine is frozen grapes. A frozen grape or two dropped in the glass has the same instant chilling power as the ice cube but does not alter the character or appeal of the wine. Give it a try.

Summer is my favorite season offering a chance to experiment with a great diversity of food and wine that enhances the many seasonal activities we always enjoy. It’s definitely “ a time to chill” but when thinking about the more delicate whites and others, be sure to err on the side of caution.

Share your experiences with other readers by commenting on this article with an e-mail to me at allenbalik@savorlifethroughwine.com. Allen Balik, a Napa resident, has been a wine collector, consultant, author, fundraiser and enthusiast for more than 35 years.