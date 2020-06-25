Allison Levine Please the Palate: A world of sparkling wines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is there anything that screams celebration more than bubbles? Birthdays, graduations, promotions, engagements, weddings, and any other celebration is usually marked with toasts of glasses filled with sparkling wine. And usually, it is Champagne.

Champagne is considered the crème d la crème of sparkling wines. But Champagne comes from a specific place and is made with specific grapes. There is a whole world of sparkling wines out there — different regions, different grape varieties, different flavor profiles, and different price points.

To talk about the world of sparkling wines, let us quickly review a few things. When we think of a classic sparkling wine, we think of Champagne. Champagne is made with three grapes – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Many other regions around the world will use the same grapes in their sparkling wines but other grapes are also used.

It is also important to understand the ways sparkling wine can be made. There is the Champagne Method, also known as the Traditional Method, in which the secondary fermentation happens inside the bottle. Other traditional method made wines include Crémant, Franciacorta, Cava and many domestic sparkling wines.