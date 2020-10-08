Allison Levine Please The Palate: The beauty of aged of Chardonnay

The Lorenzo Vineyard is seven acres located in the Russian River between Sebastopol and Santa Rosa in the Laguna de Santa Rosa. John Bazzano had intended to plant Gewurztraminer but there had been a problem with the Gewurztraminer at the nursery, so they offered him Chardonnay. He was not interested in Chardonnay but the three-foot deep, clay loam soil was ready to be planted. Bazzano planted the Chardonnay on AXR1 rootstock, which is prone to phylloxera. But no equipment has gone in or out of the vineyard and the vineyard has never developed phylloxera.

Bazzano originally sold the grapes to Korbel. He then started making wine and putting it on the bulk market. In 1996, Helen Turley started buying the Lorenzo Chardonnay grapes.

The Lorenzo Vineyard is located in a very cool spot and is the coldest Chardonnay vineyard within Landmark’s portfolio. The fog hangs in the vineyard, allowing the fruit to ripen while retaining its acidity. It is the final vineyard that Landmark picks each harvest.