Amid the coronavirus, should young adults move back in with mom and dad? Many are saying yes

"I'm more of a grown-up now about everything," he said. "Going home and realizing I have responsibilities at the house. Now that I'm their guest, I'm not treating it like my home. I'm trying to do my part," running errands and buying groceries.

Gilbert has given up his place in Venice and plans on being a Long Beach resident for the foreseeable future. But he swears it won't be forever.

As the novel coronavirus continues its assault, how should families deal with the return of adult children who considered themselves launched?

Julie Lythcott-Haims is a former college administrator with two college-aged children who have returned to their Palo Alto home. Her 81-year-old mother lives in a small house on the back of the property and her 20-year-old son just came out of a 14-day quarantine after returning from Portland, where he lives and works.

The author of "How to Raise an Adult," Lythcott-Haims said there's a fine balance that parents need to strike between communicating the seriousness of following rules and young people's desire for the independence they had when they were living on their own.