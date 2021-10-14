Amphibians are all around us but are rarely seen – unless you look

In the 1940s UC Berkeley herpetologist Robert C. Stebbins noticed a fascinating attribute of distinct populations of Ensatina throughout California. A defining characteristic of a species is that they can interbreed even between geographically distant populations, and that was true of the widely distributed Ensatina. Even though widely different in coloration, different populations interbreed. However, what Stebbins noticed was there were two populations that lived near each other but rarely if ever interbred.

This all might sound a little like inside baseball, but let me explain why this was an important discovery in the study of evolution. Because evolution occurs at timeframes that are beyond the grasp of human experience — new species arise over hundreds of thousands of years, if not millions — so finding an active example of speciation is rare. But that’s exactly what Stebbins believed he was witnessing through this tiny creature. Referred to as a “ring species” because their population formed what looked like an elongated ring around California’s interior — some of the subpopulations along the coast and some in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains — Ensatina became a model for studying the very processes of evolution itself. These studies continue.

Awe-inspiring wonder