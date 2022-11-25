An Earth-friendly badge for restaurants

Napa Climate NOW!’s waste reduction issue team has launched an Earth-friendly badge of honor to recognize and promote establishments that commit to more sustainable foodware practices.

Disposable foodware (single-use plates, bowls, cups, trays, utensils, etc.) is a critical problem throughout California and the world. Not only do disposables contribute to climate change via the greenhouse gases produced in manufacturing, when discarded they create litter, pollute rivers and oceans, and harm wildlife.

Many cities, counties, and states across the country have already adopted ordinances to confront the problem of proliferating single-use disposable foodware by banning Styrofoam and requiring compostable packaging, among other measures.

Napa Climate NOW! has drafted an ordinance for Napa municipalities that addresses this issue locally and a dedicated team of NCN! volunteers is promoting it with the County Climate Action Committee as well as with business owners and elected representatives. (See the draft ordinance at napa.350bayarea.org/waste-reduction-napa )

Waste Reduction Issue Team Chairman Bob Figoni said, “We’re launching this decal program to help identify establishments that are already making a difference as well as those who’d rather not wait for a mandate.”

Eating and drinking establishments can earn a Napa Climate NOW! “Earth-Friendly” designation by meeting a series of requirements, including using only reusable foodware for onsite dining and providing only natural-fiber compostable containers free of “forever chemicals”, among other practices.

Businesses that meet these standards will be recognized for their commitment to the environment by receiving the decal to display.

“Restaurants, cafes, wineries and bars can all play a critical role in stemming the tide of plastic pollution,” says Marie Dolcini, NCN! volunteer and decal co-designer. “This program will help promote businesses that are committed to making a difference and modeling the way forward.”

Southside Cafe, with two locations in Napa has made great strides toward to reducing their foodware footprint. "Responsible product sourcing, responsible portions, and responsible environmental practices are all important to us," says Southside co-founder and chief operations Officer Irma Robinson. “This certification reinforces our commitment to creating a space for the community to feel good while gathering.”

To receive a decal, the establishment must:

-- Use only reusable foodware for onsite dining.

-- Provide disposable foodware by request only for takeout/to-go orders.

-- Use only natural fiber-based compostable and BPI-certified (or other third-party certified) disposable foodware, free of “forever chemicals,” for takeout/to-go orders.

-- Apply a standard charge at point of sale for disposable foodware items.

-- Allow takeout/to-go orders in customer-provided reusable foodware and apply a standard discount when they do.

-- Follow “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot (compost)” practices throughout establishment before sending any waste material to landfill; include proper, standardized labels on receptacles.

-- Use only paper bags or customer-provided bags for takeout/to-go orders.

For more information and/or to request a decal for your business, contact Bob Figoni, the Napa Climate NOW! Waste Reduction Issue Team Chair, at bobfigoni1@gmail.com.