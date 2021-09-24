Angels in October: Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire hosted by St. Apollinaris Catholic Church returns to Napa

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the annual Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire hosted by St. Apollinaris Catholic Church is returning. With a twist.
This year, the bazaar is slated for only one day in early October instead of an entire weekend in November and it focuses on three holidays rather than one – Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Also, it will be held outdoors.
Everything else that has made this event so popular over the years remains the same.
The 27th annual Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire will be held outdoors at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., in Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re really being careful about COVID and we’re comfortable that having our bazaar outdoors this year. It will be a safe and enjoyable event,” said Angel Bazaar chairperson, Sara DeCrevel.
Community members who have always looked forward to the bazaar’s raffle and silent auction, as well as the handmade gifts and holiday items that have been part of the annual event, will not be disappointed.
Many people have been busy throughout the year preparing for this event that launches the fall and winter holidays.
There will be 18 craft booths with handcrafted gifts sold by the artists. These include folk art, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, and accessories as well as home and holiday decorations.
As in past years, the Sweet Shoppe will have pies and other delicious sweets for sale donated by parish chefs and the Heavenly Café will still be the place to have a cup of coffee or a pastry when taking a break from shopping.
The La Condesa Food Truck will be on the church campus site for heartier fare and tables will be available for eating.
“We didn’t know how it would go this year, but the local wineries and restaurants have been so generous in donating to us,” DeCrevel said. “We’ve gotten some amazing wines – several magnums, cases of wine and individual bottles.”
The 2021 silent auction will offer chances to win bottles of Napa Valley wines as well as gift certificates for dinners at well-known area restaurants, including Fume Bistro, Il Posto, Coles, Norman Rose Tavern, Allegria’s, Graces Table, Filippis, Downtown Joe’s and Genova Deli.
In addition, auction items include timeshare lodging in Hawaii and many more surprises.
“Our silent auction, run by Karen Segas, is responsible for 75 percent of the funds raised at each Angel Bazaar,” DeCrevel said. “She is vital to our success and does an amazing job.”
The silent auction is open during the entire bazaar and closes at 6 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be notified Sunday, Oct. 3.
“Our raffle is an important part of this fundraising event and we are blessed to have so many wonderful prizes,” DeCrevel said.
There will be 20 raffle items including a party picnic basket with many fine cheeses and an advent wooden rocking horse calendar.
People can buy tickets for raffle prizes at the event until 6 p.m. Saturday. Raffle winners will be notified by phone Sunday and must be at least 21 years of age to receive alcohol prizes.
“We still have Sister Peggy’s craft tables with handmade items from parish crafters that are economically priced,” DeCrevel said.
Crafters have been busy for nearly two years creating items for this year’s bazaar.
Volunteers have created holiday magic with Christmas trees, wreaths and baskets again this year.
The group of women who have been sewing items for the Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire since its inception nearly three decades ago still work 364 days a year to create treasures to donate. They make baby blankets, knitted hats, quilts, placemats, aprons, masks, tablecloths, Christmas stockings, tote bags, and more.
For years, Cindy Holbrook and her mother, Charlotte Lyttle, worked side by side sewing together every day for the bazaar. Though Holbrook has moved to Helena, Montana, distance hasn’t stopped the mother and daughter duo.
Holbrook’s mother flew to Montana from Napa to sew with her daughter. Together they’ve made countless items for the bazaar. Holbrook is flying to Napa so that she can personally be at her booth like she always was before.
One item, a tree skirt with figures of ice skaters took her an entire month of eight-hour days to complete.
“It is hard to give away some of the things I’ve made after putting so much time into them, but I feel good about giving them to the Angel Bazaar because it goes for a good cause,” Holbrook said.
Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction and crafts booth benefit St. Apollinaris religious education programs for public school children in the Napa community. The funds enable the program to continue at minimal cost to families by offering scholarships for needy families for the classes.
“The Angel Bazaar began with Alene Townsend and her daughter Barbara with Sister Peggy’s vision,” DeCrevel said. “Alene was a teacher who recognized the need for money to support our religious education program. They started it as a garage sale, and Nonni Griffin joined them. Every year it has grown.”
