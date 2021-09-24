Angels in October: Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire hosted by St. Apollinaris Catholic Church returns to Napa

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the annual Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire hosted by St. Apollinaris Catholic Church is returning. With a twist.

This year, the bazaar is slated for only one day in early October instead of an entire weekend in November and it focuses on three holidays rather than one – Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Also, it will be held outdoors.

Everything else that has made this event so popular over the years remains the same.

The 27th annual Holiday Angel Bazaar and Crafts Faire will be held outdoors at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., in Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re really being careful about COVID and we’re comfortable that having our bazaar outdoors this year. It will be a safe and enjoyable event,” said Angel Bazaar chairperson, Sara DeCrevel.

Community members who have always looked forward to the bazaar’s raffle and silent auction, as well as the handmade gifts and holiday items that have been part of the annual event, will not be disappointed.

Many people have been busy throughout the year preparing for this event that launches the fall and winter holidays.