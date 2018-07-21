Robert and Carol Kirkbride celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 20.
Longtime Napa residents of 63 years, Bob and Carol Kirkbride celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their daughter, Sherrie Basford of Buford, GA, and son, Randy Kirkbride, of Wilton. They were joined by more than 65 friends at an afternoon party at their home where wine and hors d’oeuvres were served.
Bob and Carol were married on June 20, 1948 in Sebastopol. They began married life in Davis, where Bob attended UC Davis. Bob completed his undergraduate education at Cal Poly, and in 1955, after obtaining his teaching credential from Chico State College, Bob and Carol moved to Napa with their two children.
Bob taught 8th grade science at Ridgeview Jr. High from 1955 until it closed in 1981 and then at Silverado Middle School until he retired.
Carol hosted 34 cruises for Ambassador Tours over the years. She was also wedding floral designer with her own business for 14 years and she continues to create beautiful floral arrangements, centerpieces and bouquets for events and gifts, often using flowers that Bob grows in their garden. Carol has also enjoyed being a member of the Napa Valley Symphony League, Community Projects and Napa Valley Faculty Wives.
They have one granddaughter, Carrie Beth Brown of Sugar Hill, GA.