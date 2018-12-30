Harold and Betty Kelly celebrated 66 years of marriage on Dec. 20 at their home in Napa.
Mr. Kelly is a founding member of the Napa Land Trust, founder of the Connolly Ranch, a former Napa City Council member and has been involved with numerous land use boards and political causes. Mrs. Kelly is retired nurse at the Yountville Veterans Home and an avid home baker.
They were wed Dec. 20, 1952 and lived all their married life in Napa. They raised three children—Gene Kelly, Dave Kelly, Rena Staley – and have seven grandchildren.