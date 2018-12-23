Try 1 month for 99¢

Adventist Health St. Helena

To Danielle and Eric Gallegos of Napa, a boy, Jack Ignacio Gallegos, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

To Saira Hernandez and Osvaldo Garcia of Napa, a boy, Edani Garcia Hernandez, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 8 pounds, .08 ounces.

