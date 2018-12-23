Adventist Health St. Helena
To Danielle and Eric Gallegos of Napa, a boy, Jack Ignacio Gallegos, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox
To Saira Hernandez and Osvaldo Garcia of Napa, a boy, Edani Garcia Hernandez, born Oct. 10, 2018, weighing 8 pounds, .08 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.