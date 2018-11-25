Adventist Health St. Helena
To Ana Amelia and Daniel De Loera of Angwin, a girl, Yazmin Cecilia De Loera, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces.
To Ana Amelia and Daniel De Loera of Angwin, a girl, Yazmin Cecilia De Loera, born Nov. 7, 2018, weighing 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces.
Want to submit a birth announcement in the Register? Ask your hospital for a newspaper birth announcement form or contact Editor Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com. The Register publishes birth announcements only when submitted on a hospital form or based on official birth documents submitted by parents.