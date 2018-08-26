Brother Sabas Dominic Ruegg, FSC celebrates 100th birthday

Brother Sabas Dominic Ruegg, FSC of Napa, will be celebrating his hundredth birthday with a picnic at the Mont La Salle picnic grove on August 26th for friends and family, and a luncheon with the De La Salle Christian Brothers on September 1st.
Brother Dominic was born on August 31, 1918. He taught for many years as a professor of Latin and Greek at St. Mary’s College in Moraga as well as serving as a teacher of the Brothers in Theology. His special interests include the study and research of antiquities and travel.