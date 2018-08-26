Miller-Cornes engagement

Aubrey Miller and Tommy Cornes of Oswego, Illinois are pleased to announce their engagement. The couple plans to marry in August 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Stephen and Jayna Miller of Gilbertsville, PA. She is a 2011 graduate of Boyertown High School and a 2015 graduate of Lewis University with a B.A. in Special Education and Teaching. She works as a Special Education teacher at JFK Middle School in Plainfield, IL and coaches swimming at Metea Valley High School in Aurora, IL.
Tommy Cornes is the son of Bonnie and Tim Baird of Napa, CA and Steve and Nancy Cornes of American Canyon, CA. He is a 2012 graduate of Vintage High School in Napa, CA and a 2017 graduate of Lewis University with a B.S. in Environmental Science. He completes his M.B.A. at Lewis University this December. He currently works as a TK Operator at Nanophase Technologies Corporation and coaches swimming at Fox Valley Swim Team in Naperville, IL.