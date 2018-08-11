Ben Riley of Napa has been awarded the Tom Gates Memorial Beef Scholarship for 2018. Riley is a recent graduate of the NVUSD Camille Creek Community School.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Napa Solano Cattlemen’s Association to a graduating high school senior who plans to study for an agricultural career and who has “significant hands on experience in the beef industry.”
Riley has been a long-time participant in 4-H. His steer “Chance” won Grand Champion at 2017’s Napa Town and Country Fair.
Riley has also worked extensively on local ranches.
This is Riley’s last year in 4-H. He will show another steer and a lamb at the 2018 Napa Town and Country Fair.
He plans to enroll in Texas Christian University’s ranch management program.