Ben Riley of Napa has been awarded the Tom Gates Memorial Beef Scholarship for 2018. Riley is a recent graduate of the NVUSD Camille Creek Community School.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Napa Solano Cattlemen’s Association to a graduating high school senior who plans to study for an agricultural career and who has “significant hands on experience in the beef industry.”

Riley has been a long-time participant in 4-H. His steer “Chance” won Grand Champion at 2017’s Napa Town and Country Fair.

Riley has also worked extensively on local ranches.

This is Riley’s last year in 4-H. He will show another steer and a lamb at the 2018 Napa Town and Country Fair.

He plans to enroll in Texas Christian University’s ranch management program.

