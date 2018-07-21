Kylie Christine Schulz-Ponciano graduated from UC Davis June 16 with a major in Psychology and a minor in Human Development.
While at Davis, Kylie volunteered as a research assistant at the UC Davis M.I.N.D. Institute under the highly recognized researcher, Dr. Randi Hagerman and made the Dean's list four consecutive quarters during her junior and senior years.
Kylie is planning to spend the next year traveling abroad, followed by pursuing her masters degree in Clinical Psychology.
She is the daughter of Kimberly and Eric Ponciano and the granddaughter of Paul and Maura Schulz and the late Susan Schulz.