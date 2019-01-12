PFC Kolton G. Dikeman, 18, of Napa, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Dec. 15.
Dikeman successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training as one of 80 recruits in Training Platoon 2107.
While in recruit training Dikeman served as platoon leader. Dikeman will next be in North Carolina completing his training to be a mechanic on osprey aircraft. He is a 2018 graduate of Vintage High School.
Dikeman is the son of Pete and Kristy Dikeman of Napa, grandson of Peggy Fitzwater and the late PeeWee Johnson of Lusk, Wyo. and Terry and Corky Meyers of Napa.