The Napa County Office of Education (NCOE) has been chosen as one of 51 recipients of the state’s leading educational honor, the Golden Bell Award.
The Golden Bell Awards, now in their 39th year, are sponsored by the California School Boards Association (CSBA) to recognize outstanding public school programs for innovation, sustainability and best practices that facilitate positive student outcomes. The Napa County Office of Education received its award at a recognition ceremony on November 29 at CSBA’s Annual Education Conference in San Francisco.
NCOE is being recognized by CSBA for the Summer Learning Program for elementary and middle school aged students in Napa County in the category of Expanded Learning and Engagement.
Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, said “We are proud that our summer camp program combines a safe place for children whose parents may be working or going to school, while simultaneously enriching students’ learning in a hands-on and fun way. Sports and physical activities round out the day, and the fact that so many students enroll each year speaks to the need for the program.”