Pacific Union College has introduced the new online Master of Business Administration program. This program can be completed in as little as one year and is tailored for working professionals.
Offered in collaboration with Southern Adventist University, the MBA is 100 percent online, and offers a flexible schedule with multiple start dates (residency requirements; open to California and Hawai’i residents only).
Three emphases are available through this program: accounting, healthcare administration and management.
Info: puc.edu/mba, 707-965-6525