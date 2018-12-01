- Julie Ring of Napa graduated from Pacific University (Ore.) with a doctorate in optometry.
Madeline Anderson of Napa was among 35 Carthage students who competed in the American Model United Nations conference Nov. 17-20 in Chicago. Anderson represented Israel. Anderson was part of the group that earned recognition as overall best delegation for exceptional representation, one of five delegations (out of 125) to receive the honor. She also won an individual award for her exceptional representation on the Historical Security Council of 1948. Carthage is located in Kenosha, Wisconsin.