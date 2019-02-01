1944—2019
Aaron Mosley passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the age of 74 years old. Aaron is survived by his wife Sandie, his two sons Aaron and David, his sister Barbara, and his brother William. Aaron has five grandchildren: McKenna, Mia, Isaiah, Penelope, and Hunter.
Aaron was born August 23, 1944 in Napa, Ca to Aaron and Nora Mosley. He graduated from St. Helena High School and enlisted in both the United States Navy and the U.S. Air Force. Afterwards, Aaron went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree in Enology from Fresno State University and became an accomplished winemaker. He married Sandie in 1979. After a year of marriage they welcomed their first son Aaron Mosley II and five years later welcomed their second son David. Later, Aaron completed his Master’s Degree from Golden Gate University. He was passionate about his career and his family. His children remember him as a kind and loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.
A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 11am at Tulocay Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Aaron’s life.