1982—2019
Still Waters Run Deep
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Aaron Matthew Kreimeier. Aaron was born on February 8th, 1982 and passed away on November 29th, 2019. He was 37.
Aaron was the eldest of three siblings. He was a bright and compassionate young man with a love for animals, anime and punk rock. He developed a love for the outdoors from an early age, spending summers with his siblings and cousins at his grandparent’s ranch in Arizona.
Aaron was an artist who created his art whenever and wherever, on any surface he could find. He was quiet and observant with a talent for figuring out how things work. From models to difficult machinery, if you put it in his hands, he could put it together. As a man he spent his time creating, fishing and going to every punk show he could. Though stoic in nature, he loved his friends and family deeply. Those who were lucky enough to call Aaron a friend had a loyal friend for life, always there when needed. He didn’t have to say much for you to know how much he cared. He never passed the opportunity to spend time with his family. Especially enjoying hiking and visiting National Parks with his sister.
Aaron was not without his struggles. He was an addict who fought everyday for sobriety. His battle with addiction caused him much pain in life, costing him his health, relationships and precious time. It brings those who knew him great joy to know he received his 18-month chip in the days before his passing and was actively working on his sobriety daily. During the past 18 months Aaron began writing, he created more art and worked hard to fix the many relationships broken by his addiction. He was a man with renewed passion for life. He enrolled in the welding program at Napa College and was excelling. He went on a fishing trip with his father, brother and cousins. He spent much of his free time with his mother and sister. He had a new hope.
Aaron is survived by his father Alan Kreimeier, mother Danis Kreimeier with husband Lowell Downey, brother Nick Kreimeier with wife Andria Kreimeier and two beautiful nieces, and sister Amy Kreimeier.
A memorial will be held for Aaron on January 18th at 5 pm and the Napa Women’s Club at 218 Franklin Street, Napa, CA 94559. All are invited to come celebrate the life and memory of Aaron Matthew Kreimeier.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Serenity Homes Napa Valley, 1971 Lernhart St, Napa, CA 94559. 501©3, 20-2233852. Help others have a safe and warm home as they move forward in recovery.