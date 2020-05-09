Aaron Robert Paddock

In his youth, Aaron was always a bit of a dreamer, looking for new adventures. At 21 he moved to Corvallis Oregon. There he became a beer aficionado, learning how to brew his own beer. He lived in Seattle while working for the Job Corp., later moving to Wyoming to learn auto mechanics. He returned to Napa and worked for a few years in auto repair, as well as bicycle repair, butcher, sales, barista, construction estimator, security, and postal carrier. In his late 20’s, he went back to school and completed his Associate Arts Degree in Sociology at Napa Valley College. And at 37 he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from UCLA. He was so happy and proud that day as he had accomplished his goal to become educated. He went on to the University Chicago to study for his masters of Anthropology and participated in archeological excavations in the Middle East. He finally settled back in Napa and worked at Auberge Du Soleil and Solage for several years. He was studying to become a Sommelier when he suddenly passed away.