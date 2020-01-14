Adam J. Lawson 1972—2020
We mourn the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and steadfast friend, Adam J. Lawson. A resident of Santa Rosa, California, he left us too soon on 1/8/20 at the age of 47. Adam was born in Cincinnati, Ohio; the son of Danny D. Lawson, Wanda Lawson Whalen and stepson to R. Lee Whalen. He was the younger brother of Danny R. Lawson. Adam was an avid Ohio State, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan.
He has lived in California since 1987, a graduate of Vintage High School in Napa. After graduation, he pursued various jobs in the Wine Industry and recently started his own company, “Consumer Solutions”. While he was so excited about this new business, Adam would say that his greatest accomplishment is his family. He married to the love of his life and best friend, Becky Warner Lawson and blessed with their beautiful eight year old daughter, Lexi J. Lawson. He was best friend to Curt Zirzow.
Adam was a kind and gentle soul and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, his hotshot chili and barbecue skills and the company, California Cornhole, which started a whirlwind of competitive events in the Bay Area.
We are all especially blessed to have had this Renaissance Man in our lives. A celebration of his life will be in May, 2020