1927—2019
Adelbert “Del” John Ianziti passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family at the age of 91. He was born in Napa, California on October 10, 1927 to John (Giovanni) Ianziti and Mary Lucy Lecair. He attended St. John’s Catholic School and Napa High School, as well as Fullerton Junior College, Santa Monica Community College, and UCLA. He dedicated over thirty years of his career working as an Industrial Designer for Basalt Rock Company. He served as president of the Employees Association in 1967, vice chairman of the Environmental Subcommittee of the Aggregate & Concrete Association of Northern California, and as vice president of the Justin-Siena High School Parents Association. He was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, the National Italian-American Foundation, and the Commonwealth Club of California.
Del was an avid outdoorsman and a consummate fisherman. He was a player and coach of youth baseball and a cyclist well into his eighties. He had endless hobbies, including architecture and building, collecting and restoring old cars, gardening, hiking, hunting, traveling, and writing poetry. He was never idle and was always enthusiastic about a new idea or adventure. He led his life by example with tremendous respect for his fellow man, for education, for the Catholic Church, and toward nature. But his greatest pride and devotion was to his family. He leaves behind his wife of sixty-seven years, Doris (née Moore), his five children, Barbara (Bill) Ream, Susan (Michael) Shifflett, Joanne (Kevin) Lely, Jonathan (Kathleen) Ianziti, and Janet (Steve) Kroyer, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his sister, Mary Antonia Ianziti.
A private family service marked the celebration of his life. The family would like to thank all of the staff at The Meadows and Continuum Hospice for the care and compassion that they showed Del. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation to Continuum Hospice or The Napa Valley Vine Trail, in memory of Adelbert Ianziti.