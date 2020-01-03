1922—2019
Adele Johnston was born at home at 1631 Main St. in Napa, California. She was a second generation Napan. Her parents were J.E. Fornachon and Olga M. Fornachon (Kreuzer). Adele attended Lincoln School, Intermediate School, and graduated from Napa High School in 1939 (a true Napa High Indian). Adele met Thomas R. Johnston when both were working at the Napa Milling Company. They were married on July 4,1942. In November of 1942 Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army and was later deployed overseas. He was discharged in October l945 and he and Adele and young son Tom moved to St. Helena for a new job. It was in St Helena where daughter Marlene was born in 1948.
In 1950 they moved back to Napa where Adele was a stay at home mom for many years. Later she worked for an insurance company and the medical records department at Napa State Hospital. In the early 80’s Tom and Adele moved to southern Oregon for retirement. When Tom passed away in 2008 Adele moved back to Napa to be near her children and grandchildren.
Adele is survived by son Tom Johnston Jr. (Pam), daughter Marlene Lenz (Ed), brother Robert Fornachon, grand children Angela Thornton, Kimberly Lloyd (Norman), Michelle Hazel and five great grandchildren. Adele was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Adele requested no services and her ashes will be scattered at her request.