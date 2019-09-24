2012—2019
Adeline Mae Dominici was born on November 14, 2012 in Napa, CA. She was the beloved daughter of Jason and Megan Dominici and little sister of Nick and Sophia. She was the cherished granddaughter of Bob and Pam Dominici and Jo Savage. Addie was a treasured niece and cousin to the Dominici’s, Giovannoni’s, Marek’s, Ross’ and Savage’s. This sweet little love passed away on September 21, 2019 due to injuries from an accident.
Addie touched our lives and the lives of so many; our beloved shining, spirited girl. A light in our lives and a star in all our hearts. Our memories of her leave us smiling through our tears. She was her own unique person, who held her own in a large family. Her message to us all is to live each day to its fullest and always with kindness in our hearts.
Very little could slow Addie down. She was an avid BMX rider, fierce soccer & basketball player, quite the fortnight dancer, as well as an artist, and a cook. There was nothing she couldn’t do. Addie loved her family, her classmates, her teammates, and so many others. She had a special ability to connect with everyone she met. Addie knew what she wanted and had a strong desire to be both a police officer and a you-tuber someday!
Family and friends are welcome to her memorial service: Wednesday, September 25th at 5:30 pm at St. Apollinaris Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa. A private burial will be held at a later date. Donations in Addie’s name can be made to North Bay BMX: PO Box 5732 Napa 94581 or to the Patrick Savage Youth Leadership Academy: 3572 Sandybrook Ln. Napa 94558.
Addie, you were taken from us way too soon, with so much more life to live and yet you filled our hearts with enough love to carry us through. We love you, we love you, with all of our hearts...