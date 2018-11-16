Alaina Maria Housley

2000—2018
Alaina was tragically taken from us on November 7, 2018 while enjoying the evening with her college friends in Thousand Oaks, California.
Alaina was born on July 27, 2000 to Arik and Hannah Housley and right from the start, it was apparent how smart she was. She loved to read from a very young age.
Alaina’s love for music started at 5 years old when she asked to play piano. She carried this passion throughout her life playing the the piano and then the violin for the Silverado Middle School and Vintage High Schools orchestras followed by joining the Chamber and Concert Choir at Vintage High School. Alaina was proud to be part of the Vintage High School’s production of Les Miserables earlier this year and she knew her passion for music would be nurtured with the choir at Pepperdine University. She loved musical theater and would sing or play piano for the songs of Les Mis, Newsies and so many others just because she loved to sing.
You could never pull Alaina away from the soccer field, she loved the game, but being with her teams for Napa United, Vintage High School team. Expanding on her love for the game and for children she coached a youth soccer team “lightning bolts”, the first year with 3 of her friends and this past year with her father. When soccer was out of season, you could find Alaina on the tennis court with her Vintage High School team.
An academic scholar, avid reader, student leader who loved to debate, organize, and make signs. She was artistic and made many logos for Homecoming and such at Vintage while attending.
Pepperdine University was the right place for Alaina. She was a regent scholar, she loved her roommate and all her suite mates. While different, they were so bonded. They loved Alaina’s love of ice cream, dark chocolate and her ability to tell the longest stories ever. At get togethers everyone seemed to laugh at how long her stories were told.
Alaina was recently accepted to the Florence program and intended to study abroad all next year in Italy, she was so excited. She was recently accepted onto the Mock Trial team at Pepperdine.
She was proud of her Filipino culture and loved telling people she was half-filipino just for smiles.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was Alaina’s place to get her dark chocolate ice blended mocha. It made her happy when she was down, it also made her happy frequently just because.
This thoughtful, talented and intelligent young woman is survived by her loving parents, Arik and Hannah Housley, her brother Alex, grandparents Art and Judy Housley, Ernesto and Leticia Punzalan. Aunts and Uncles, Adam Housley, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Leticia Tapia, Matt Tapia, Theresa Punzalan Makis, John Makis, cousins, Moorea and Zac Makis, Sarah, Isabella and Evan Tapia, Aden and Ariah Housley and loved ones from around the world. She is also leaving behind the Napa Valley community who have opened their hearts, embraced her and this family.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Sunday, November 18 at Noon at Vintage High School Gymnasium. A reception will be held immediately afterwards.
To honor Alaina, the family will be establishing the foundation Alaina’s Voice (alainasvoice.org) to impact positive and meaningful change to ensure Alaina’s Voice is continued on. Be Kind, Be Present and Be Yourself. More details about advocacy are on the website. Donations can be made at GoFundMe Alaina’s Voice.