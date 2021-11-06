Alan Chester Veliquette passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2021. Although his loss was sudden to his family and friends, His Savior was ready to greet him with waiting arms.

Born September 7th, 1950 to Chester and Margaret Veliquette into a family with two older brothers and a sister in Sacramento California, he graduated from Kennedy High School in 1968. After attending a local community college, he enrolled in Bethany Bible College and graduated with a ministerial degree in 1974. He met his bride Chris while attending, and the two were married August 25th, 1973. Alan ministered at the First Assembly of God in Napa as Associate Pastor and later served at West Sacramento First Assembly of God.

Alan began working for his father-in law at Napa's Cultured Stone and enjoyed honing his creativity as the master stone maker. In 1985 he moved on to become a manager of Napa Valley Bible and Book Shop.

In 1992, he and his family moved to Redding, CA where he became a property manager and a leader in his church. Upon his retirement in 2002, he moved to Vacaville, CA where he and his wife enjoyed building their beautiful home and spending time with their grandchildren. He loved opening up his home for any church event, vacation bible school, campout, wedding or any of his grandkid's birthday parties. He joined West Valley Men's Barbershop Chorus and used every opportunity to ride his John Deere tractor.

Alan's life was marked by his servant's heart. He and Chris cared for his parents for 23 years and he was such a joy to them. He was continually serving his family, friends, church, and anyone that needed his vast handyman skills. Anyone close to Alan will never forget his booming laugh, gentle spirit, and love for the Lord. He loved to debate politics and theology, loved to sing hymns, and cheer on the Giants and 49ers. One of his favorite pastimes was taking long road trips with his wife and he recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of seeing Mount Rushmore. Last November, Alan and Chris moved to Napa to help care for her parents and their large property.

Alan is survived by his wife of 48 years, his daughters Rachelle Coulter (David) and Alison Russell (Brian) and his 4 grandchildren.

His memorial service will be held November 20th at 11:00 at Faith Community Church in Vacaville where he was a member for 18 years.