Alden McKay Clark was born to Ruth & Floyd Clark in Ukiah, CA on 7/18/44, one of five children. He passed away on 5/14/20 in Napa, CA from the effects of a stroke he suffered March 2018. He realized his wish to die at home with his wife by his side. He was 75.

He described his childhood as magical. As a young child, he wandered the hills behind his Ukiah home with family’s pet goat who wore a bell, allowing the family to keep tabs on him. All of the children were taught to be self-sufficient. The boys knew how to cook & sew, & their sister could make furniture. Campers, hunters, fishermen, & great cooks! Making pineapple upside down cake in a dutch oven over a campfire in the middle of nowhere was the norm. His young adult years were spent roaming northern CA. He & his brothers knew many old logging roads & finding new campsites was a hobby. He passed his love of nature on to his daughter Susan, taking her camping, swimming, & hiking which she now does with her family. He even made her a miniature fish net to match the one he made for himself, so they could go surf fishing together on the north coast of CA.