1944—2020
Alden McKay Clark was born to Ruth & Floyd Clark in Ukiah, CA on 7/18/44, one of five children. He passed away on 5/14/20 in Napa, CA from the effects of a stroke he suffered March 2018. He realized his wish to die at home with his wife by his side. He was 75.
He described his childhood as magical. As a young child, he wandered the hills behind his Ukiah home with family’s pet goat who wore a bell, allowing the family to keep tabs on him. All of the children were taught to be self-sufficient. The boys knew how to cook & sew, & their sister could make furniture. Campers, hunters, fishermen, & great cooks! Making pineapple upside down cake in a dutch oven over a campfire in the middle of nowhere was the norm. His young adult years were spent roaming northern CA. He & his brothers knew many old logging roads & finding new campsites was a hobby. He passed his love of nature on to his daughter Susan, taking her camping, swimming, & hiking which she now does with her family. He even made her a miniature fish net to match the one he made for himself, so they could go surf fishing together on the north coast of CA.
He worked at Mendocino State Hospital as a psychiatric technician. He worked at Johnny’s Meat Market in Ukiah as a butcher. He served in the U.S. Navy in-county during the Vietnam War. He retired as a psychiatric technician from Napa State Hospital after over 30 years.
Alden was a marrying man. He was married for 15 years, & then for 5. After those two divorces, he was married to Sandra for 35 years. They had a daughter, Susan.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, & brothers Aaron & Steve. He is survived by his sister Bernadine, his brother Joe, & a large extended family. He is also survived by his wife Sandra, their daughter Susan Ruth Brush (Casey), & his granddaughter Adeline Brush.
Alden was a firm believer in the Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in which he fulfilled many church callings. He received their graveside dedication on 5/21/20.
The family would like to thank the Napa Valley Care Center, Stayman Estates at Jomar Dr., Your Home Nursing Services, Kaiser Palliative Care, Kaiser Home Health, & Collabria Care. Final arrangements were by Tulocay Cemetery in Napa CA.
