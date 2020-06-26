Aleida (Yoka) Zwetsloot-Vat was born in 1939 in the city of Hilversum, the Netherlands. It was there in 1956 that she met the love of her life at a ballroom dance class. Their meeting and marrying was an old fashioned love story: she was only 17 and had only two dates before Hank and his family left two months later for a new life in the USA. Undaunted, Hank and Yoka wrote, “love letters” to each other for four years. In 1959 Hank made the long trip to Holland to propose and in 1960 Yoka said goodbye to her family and came to the US to marry her man. In 1961 they were the first couple to be married at the newly built Saint Apollinaris church in Napa. In the next six years they were blessed with five children (their first child, died at six weeks old of a heart defect) As the Zwetsloot household grew it was marked by love, music and good food. Her lifestyle of caring and sharing made her an amazing wife and mother. She was always available to help at school, church functions or wherever she was needed. Music was one way; blessed with a voice like “Snow White” she would sing with her family at church, rest homes and other venues to encourage and uplift others.