1964—2019
Alex Vincent Salciedo died unexpectedly 5-20-2019 in Vallejo at age 54. Alex was born June 3, 1964 in Fresno CA to his parents Gustavo Salciedo and Rosenda M. Salciedo. Alex loved Music, his Pepsi and mostly family. Making everyone laugh. everyone loved having him around, he was a fun and funny person to have around.
Alex had one son: Alexander V. Salciedo. Alex is survived by 8 siblings, Rosemary Ruiz, Marylou Rosel, Gus Salciedo, Lola Salciedo, Cricket Banales, Andy Salciedo, Erma Ramirez, and Jesse Bonillos. (One deceased sister Rachel Prudente) Alex had numerous nephews & nieces, was loved by all. He will be missed.
A Rosary Memorial Service is scheduled for 6-12-19, 9 AM to 12 for viewing. Followed by a Reception until 4 PM Friday at 1 to 2 burial at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd . All are welcome to attend and celebrate Alex Salciedos life.