1930—2020
Alfons Lang passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 89. “Al” as he was known to many who knew him was born on March 30th, 1930 in Neustadtl am Klinger, Bohemia to Josef Lang and Johanna Lorenz. He grew up on a farm where his father built their two story home with his paternal grandparents living upstairs. Prior to and during the war besides attending grade school his time was taken up by helping the family maintain their farm. After the war the family was resettled to the village of Johannisberg, a part of Geisenheim in the Rheingau. He finished his schooling in Johannisberg where he learned skills in carpentry, and masonry work. He came to the United States at the age of 21 in 1951 staying at first with his aunt, Marie Pleiner and her husband Dick who had a large property at the top of Mt. Veeder.
While newly arrived in Napa he worked as a cement finisher for Polly Construction and on the side helped his friend John Cole who was building his home on Atlas Peak. He was introduced to his wife Merriam through John’s wife Marie as they both worked together at the telephone company. They were married on August 29th, 1954 at St. John the Baptist in Napa. He soon left for basic training at Fort Ord as he was drafted by the US Army in June of that same year even though he wasn’t even a citizen yet. He served the Army as a interpreter being stationed in Austria, and later briefly in Verona, Italy. He was honorably discharged in May of 1957. Later that year his son Jim was born, and two years later his daughter Joanne. Al went on to work for Pacific Gas and Electric company in the gas department for 34 years retiring in 1990. In retirement he and Merriam traveled to Germany numerous times to visit family, along with trips to Reno which they both enjoyed. He and Merriam were also active at St Apollinaris Church being founding members of the parish. Through the 90’s along with other parishioners, Al would set up for Friday night Bingo in the church hall. His main hobbies were maintaining his front and backyards and collecting firewood. His passion for wood came from collecting wood for his family as a young boy so they could cook, and heat the home on their wood burning stove. Al could be seen driving around town in his silver 1970 El Camino searching for wood from trees that city maintenance had cut down, or going to the Napa Register to get wood pallets to cut up for kindling.
He is survived by his daughter Joanne Booth of Napa, his grandson “Enkel” Nick Booth of Napa , his brother and sister in law Josef and Veronika Lang of Gseisenheim Germany, his daughter in law Joan Lang of Orange County Ca, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his Jack Russell Terrier “Pepper”. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Merriam Lang, his son Jim Lang, his parents Josef and Johanna Lang and his sister Mitzi Lang. The family would like to thank our cousin Cheryl Nickerson, everyone at Stayman Estates in particular Leo, Cora, Anna, and Calvin for the excellent care Al received during his stay there and we also want to thank everyone at Continuum Hospice.
A Memorial mass will be held on February 8th, 2020 at 11.00 am at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church in Napa. Following the mass a reception will follow in the church hall.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.