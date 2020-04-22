Alfred E. Leveque

Alfred was always active in politics, serving on the Napa City Council and as Vice Mayor in the 1960’s. During his tenure in Napa politics, Alfred proudly led many efforts, including the development of Kennedy Park, the opening of Napa’s first Senior Center while being an active volunteer, and being a compelling voice in advocating for a slow growth community, helping to pave the future for Napa Valley as we know it. With a growing family and professional responsibilities, Alfred left his elected office, but never ended his involvement in local politics.

Alfred and his family enjoyed vacations and weekend adventures of camping, hiking, moonwalks, waterskiing, and enjoying the outdoors at Lake Berryessa, Donner Lake, regional parks, and Lake Tahoe. He was an avid mentor and tutor, devoting much of his time preparing his grandchildren for science, math, and many school projects. He had an unshakeable moral code and raised his family with guiding Christian principles. His home was always open as a gathering place for family, neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. Alfred’s greatest love was his family, and he is best defined by his selfless support of all of them. He cherished family celebrations, coaching his children in sports, playing poker, cards, and other games, and especially taking his many grandchildren on getaways, even if just to Taco Bell.