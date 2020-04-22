Alfred E. Leveque

1932—2020
Alfred Evangelist Leveque, Jr. passed away on April 7th, 2020 in Napa, California. Alfred was born on September 14th, 1932 in a log cabin in South Western Montana to a cowboy and a country schoolteacher. When he was quite young, the family moved to Deadwood, South Dakota, where his father worked as a gold miner for Homestake Mining Company. At the outset of World War II, the mining company closed its operations and the Leveque family moved to Vallejo, where Alfred’s father worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for the duration of the war. Alfred was a paper boy during the war, delivering twelve additions of the Vallejo Paper each week. Alfred was active in the Boy Scouts, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. Alfred spent numerous summers at Echo Lake Summer Camp, first as a camper, and then as a camp counselor and waterfront director.
Alfred graduated from Vallejo High School in 1950. After a year at Vallejo Junior College, he joined the US Air Force, serving for four years. Following his discharge from the service, Alfred returned to Vallejo and enrolled in the San Francisco State Apprentice program for engineers in conjunction with Mare Island. Upon graduation from San Francisco State with an engineering degree, he began working at Mare Island, retiring in 1989 as the shipyard’s Safety Director. His work ethic was unmatched. While a student at SFSU, Alfred met Nelda Hunter and they were married at St. Basil’s Catholic Church on September 29th, 1956. They moved to Napa where they began their family and bought their first home, which remains the family home to this day.
Alfred was always active in politics, serving on the Napa City Council and as Vice Mayor in the 1960’s. During his tenure in Napa politics, Alfred proudly led many efforts, including the development of Kennedy Park, the opening of Napa’s first Senior Center while being an active volunteer, and being a compelling voice in advocating for a slow growth community, helping to pave the future for Napa Valley as we know it. With a growing family and professional responsibilities, Alfred left his elected office, but never ended his involvement in local politics.
Alfred and his family enjoyed vacations and weekend adventures of camping, hiking, moonwalks, waterskiing, and enjoying the outdoors at Lake Berryessa, Donner Lake, regional parks, and Lake Tahoe. He was an avid mentor and tutor, devoting much of his time preparing his grandchildren for science, math, and many school projects. He had an unshakeable moral code and raised his family with guiding Christian principles. His home was always open as a gathering place for family, neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. Alfred’s greatest love was his family, and he is best defined by his selfless support of all of them. He cherished family celebrations, coaching his children in sports, playing poker, cards, and other games, and especially taking his many grandchildren on getaways, even if just to Taco Bell.
He and Nelda raised six wonderful children. He was preceded in death by Nelda in 2003 and his son-in-law, Darrell, in 2009. Alfred leaves behind a loving family: his wife Stella; daughters Darcie, Leann (and Jeff), Linda (and Chris); sons Greg, Tom, (and Jodi) and Steven; sister Helen (and Skip); brothers Peter (and Olivia) and Timothy (and Sharon); grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Robyn, Brett, Zach, Kara, Garrett, Trevor, Brittany, Katelyn and Jaci; and 10 great-grandchildren. Pops, as he was affectionately known, will be missed immeasurably.
A memorial service is being planned for a later time, when a celebration befitting his life can be enjoyed by the many people he loved.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.