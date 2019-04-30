1948—2019
Alfredo R. Herrera, 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones, in Napa, California.
He was born June 10, 1948 in Etzatlan Jalisco, Mexico, son of David & Guadalupe Herrera. Alfredo attended St. Helena High School, and joined the Navy in June of 1969. After his years of service, Alfredo worked for AT&T as a lineman.
He met the love of his life of 46 years, Zipatt Herrera (Zaragoza) in 1971, they were married one year later. They welcomed their first child Alfredo Jr. in 1973, and their second child Andres in 1980. His hobbies included watching football, traveling to Mexico to visit family, playing baseball in his younger years, going to the casino and spending time with his grandkids. His family paid this tribute to him ‘he was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather who lived for his grandchildren’. Alfredo is survived by his wife Zipatt Herrera; Sons, Alfredo Herrera Jr, Andres Herrera (Melinda); grandchildren, Anthony, Xander, Tyler, Adleigh; Siblings, Rosario, Ester (John), Estella (Jamshid), David Jr., Horacio (Lucy), Charles; Good Friend; George “Bubba” Baron; sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents David and Guadalupe Herrera; Siblings, Irma, Rigoberto; Best Friend, Frank Costa.
Viewing will take place Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10am – 3pm at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home. The funeral will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm in St. Helena at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.