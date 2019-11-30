1936—2019
Alice Faye Des Roches, 83, of Napa, died on November 18, 2019. Alice was born in Hollywood, California to Faye Hanlin and Alfred Bonner, who both worked in the movie industry. As a child, she would ocassionally meet famous actors, and even had Danny Kaye entertain at one of her birthday parties. She moved to Oakland in 1956 where she met Hilton Des Roches. They were married for 57 years, and lived in San Francisco and Oakland before moving to Napa in 1969. Alice is survived by her sons Vincent (Teirey), Victor (Tracy) and Paul; daughter Lisa Fletcher (Bill); grandchildren Nicole, Gary, Vincent, Nicholas, Amanda, and Alicia; and great grandchildren Marie, Kevah, Layla, Liam and Mya. She is also survived by her sister Alana Munson (Rob) and step sister Gail Carter.
Alice was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church for many years, and later, St. Apollinaris. Throughout her life Alice loved music. She played piano beautifully in her youth and was also a member of Napa Valley Dixieland Society. Her favorite form of exercise was dancing with Hilton, which they did often throughout their lives. Alice also listened to music constantly and especially liked rock and roll and modern rock like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Radiohead, and she enjoyed watching music shows on television. Alice was an organized, structured person who loved to make lists and keep a clean, orderly house. She also had a quick wit, enjoyed word play, and had a great sense of humor-which will be missed by those who knew her well. The family would like to thank Dr. Delta Rucheinsky and Napa Valley Care Center for providing Alice with excellent care.
Memorial Mass will be held Thursday December 5 at St. Apollinaris at 11 am. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org