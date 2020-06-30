× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1924—2020

Alice Marie Baker passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on June 10, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 96. Alice was born on February 28, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Lee and Maude Starr. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Spencer and will be deeply missed by her son, Carl and wife, Judy (Kent, WA) and daughter, Carol (Napa, CA) and grandchildren, Jeremey, Justin and Donya.

Alice was known for her beautiful smile and quiet and mild spirit. While she was always kind and loving, her faith in her God, Jehovah, was as strong as steel and she dedicated her life to serve Him in 1958. Her strong faith inspired her to be a loving wife and mother, to share the good news with others and to be an unforgettable example to all those around her.

Alice loved gardening and painting. Her paintings were beautiful and reflected her love of the Bible’s promise of an earthly paradise to come (Mt. 5:5) when the realization of the resurrection will occur (Acts 24:15).

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, July 4, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. For information on connecting to the service, please email carolvalene@gmail.com