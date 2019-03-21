Alice McCluskey

1947—2019
My life has been full and I have savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. Remember me with joy in your heart.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend—will forever be missed by all who knew her.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
On your next view you will be asked to:Log In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog In Activate/Subscribe
SAVE 50% Cancel anytime
✓ Unlimited articles on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
SUPER SALE: $3 for 3 months of Digital Plus
Then $2.49 a week. Cancel anytime.
✓ E-Edition PDF of newspaper
✓ Unlimited access on any device
✓ Skip article surveys
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.
1947—2019
My life has been full and I have savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch. Remember me with joy in your heart.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend—will forever be missed by all who knew her.
The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.
Submit press releases and pitch story ideas to the Napa Valley Register. Click here to submit your news tip.