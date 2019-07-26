1943—2019
With heavy hearts, we announce that Dr. Allan Michael Katz passed away surrounded by loving family. Allan was born in Detroit, Michigan to May and Ben Katz during WWII. He was raised along with his sister, Nancy, and brother, Gary in a tight knit Jewish community surrounded by a large extended family. Allan grew up drawn to science and after earning his Bachelors Degree in Chemistry went on to attend Medical school at University of Michigan. Allan chose to specialize in Anesthesia and completed his residency at the Massachusetts General. Like many physicians who graduated during the Vietnam conflict, he joined the armed services and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. That taste of California left an imprint and he moved to Napa in 1976. Allan practiced medicine at the Queen of the Valley for three decades caring for thousands of patients and ensuring their comfort and safety.
What defined Allan most was his hobbies. Allan had an insatiable curiosity and tried (sometimes mastered) a vast array of activities. Allan was an avid reader and writer. He was particularly interested WWI and visited historic sites several times. Over his life he had a pilot’s license, made wine and beer, played the flute, did woodworking and collected antique bottles amongst many other. Most recently, Allan was a self taught artist, his urban realism pieces are remarkable.
Allan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and while we lost him far too soon, we cherish the laughter and wisdom he shared with us. He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan, his children Jana (Kevin), Laura (Thad), Charlotte and Nate (Brandi), his brother Gary (Jill) and seven grandchildren (Ryan, Andrew, Tyler, Matthew, Katelin, Josephine, and Richard). Allan would be honored if friends made donations to a charity of their choice or to one of his favorites, Greyhound Friends for Life, or Napa Friends of the Library. Friends are invited to a Life Tribute Celebration, Thursday, August 15, 4 pm at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa.