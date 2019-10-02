Allen Miluso passed away peacefully on Monday evening, September 30th, due to complications during a long recovery after surgery.
Allen John Miluso was the oldest son of Giuseppe and Clementine Miluso. He was born in The Bronx on April 21, 1945 (as he let everyone know) and moved to California when he was 13 with his two siblings Bunni and Joe.
In 1974, Allen married the love of his life, Maxine. Together they had 2 children, Schecky and Bonnie.
Throughout his life, Allen's interests included football, wrestling, weightlifting, as well as musical theater and fine arts. He pursued all of these while studying at Burbank High School and CSU Northridge where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Recreational Therapy and a Master's Degree in Recreational Administration. He continued his pursuit of the arts into adulthood participating in the Napa Valley Follies and painting classes. Allen won Best in Show for his artwork at the Napa County Fair in 2018. He was also a world champion deadlift and bench press weightlifter in his senior years.
Allen's early career in recreation had him working with children with disabilities in Chatsworth Park in Southern California. He loved collecting weird pets like squirrels, snakes, and crows and introducing them to the children with whom he worked. Following Chatsworth Park, Allen moved to Santa Barbara as the Director of Special Needs. He truly had a passion for the Special Olympics where he was the regional coordinator for Santa Barbara. Later he worked at Camarillo State Hospital where his job allowed him to take the patients on field trips and other recreation programs.
Allen relocated to Napa with his young family in 1981 to work as the Director of Volunteer Services at the Veteran's Home of California in Yountville. Here he made sure all of the brave, retired veterans were given the care and respect they deserved in their later years.
Allen also took great joy in his participation with the local chapter of Kiwanis. He loved participating in its programs and bragging about his kids to all that would listen. After converting to Judaism, Allen was an active member of Congregation Beth Shalom and the Jewish community.
Allen never lost his gift of gab nor his love for his family and he made new friends in the 10-minute wait for a table at a restaurant. He would love to tell them about his achievements. One he was most proud of was his near-perfect attendance at his kids' sporting events.
Allen and Maxine were also the proprietors of Napa Nuts since 1990. They loved making sure Napa Valley and Bay Area restaurants had high quality dried fruits and nuts. Allen loved every opportunity to tell people about his nuts and dining with Maxine at local establishments. Although over the past few years he passed on the responsibility of managing the business to his children, he loved spending his retirement on cruise ships, traveling the globe with his wife.
Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Maxine, his daughter, Bonnie Miluso and her wife, Jai Bird Carrell, his son Schecky Miluso and his wife Lara Shumer, his grandson Elliott Miluso, his brother Joseph Miluso and his wife Gail Miluso and his sister-in-law Sandra Drake, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Allen will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 4 PM at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., Napa, CA.
In lieu of flowers donations and tributes may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom at www.cbsnapa.org/tributes or Kiwanis Club of Napa, PO Box 10816, Napa, CA 94581.